DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a murder suspect is in custody three months after the deadly shooting of James Faith, while he was walking his dog with his wife on the morning of Oct. 9, 2020.

Faith, 49, an Information Technology Director for American Airlines, was shot multiple times near his North Oak Cliff home along the 1000 block of South Waverly Drive.

Dallas homicide detectives determined Darrin Lopez, 48, was responsible for killing Faith.

They said Lopez was once Faith’s wife, Jennifer’s, boyfriend, and drove from Tennessee to Texas to kill James Faith.

On Monday, Jan. 11, the ATF Special Response Team in Tennessee arrested Lopez for murder.

Officers took him to the local Sheriff’s office where he will be held until his extradition back to Dallas.

According to the arrest affidavit, Lopez was Jennifer Faith’s boyfriend in high school and college.

Dallas Police said their investigation revealed Faith’s wife, Jennifer, and Lopez exchanged more than 14,000 calls and texts between Sept. 30 and Oct. 30 last year.

Detectives found text messages where Jennifer Faith described her relationship with Lopez as “a full blown emotional affair” and that Lopez had a “five year plan on how they would be together.”

