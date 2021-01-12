BOSTON (CBS) — The FBI has alerted authorities across the country that groups are calling for the “storming” of courthouses in all 50 states if President Donald Trump is removed from office before Inauguration Day, a law enforcement source tells CBS News.

The House is moving quickly to impeach Trump, whose term expires on Jan. 20. Trump is accused of inciting an insurrection before Wednesday’s deadly Capitol riot.

The groups are calling for people to come armed at their discretion, CBS News reported. The alert also said there are reports of non-specified threats being made against President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory,” FBI Boston said in the statement. “Accordingly, we are committed to investigating violent behavior and those who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law.”