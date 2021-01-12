GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) — A Grand Prairie police officer resigned on January 7, just hours before he was scheduled to attend a disciplinary hearing after being arrested in another North Texas city for allegedly pointing a gun at a ride-share driver.

The Grand Prairie Police Department was notified on December 12 that police in Dallas had one of their off-duty officers in custody. Matthew Huber was arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Huber posted an $18,000 bond and was released on the same day as his arrest.

Grand Prairie PD immediately launched an internal investigation into the incident, during which time Huber was relieved of his credentials and placed on administrative leave. Officials said gun which was alleged to have been used is not a weapon issued or owned by the Grand Prairie Police Department.

“It is my expectation that all Grand Prairie Police employees, on or off duty, conduct themselves in a manner consistent with the high level of trust placed in us by the public we serve,” said Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney. “Any actions that violate that trust are inconsistent with our organizational values and will not be tolerated.”

Huber had been with GPPD since 2017 and had no disciplinary actions in his file.

The Dallas police investigation into the alleged gun-pointing incident is ongoing.

MORE FROM CBSDFW