FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Investigators have arrested Jacoby Mikel Jones of Irving for his alleged connection to the killing of Eduardo Pedroza, 38.
Pedroza was found dead by a passing motorist on 5700 block of Teague Rd. on Jan. 9.
Tarrant County Investigators responded and began collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. They said their investigation led them to Jones.
He now faces a Capital Murder charge.
Police said Pedroza’s homicide was an isolated incident, posing no immediate danger to the public.
