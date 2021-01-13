(CBS Local)– The haunting first full trailer for the highly anticipated new CBS drama “Clarice” is here. The drama picks up one year after the events of “Silence of the Lambs” and follows FBI agent Clarice Starling’s return to the field.

The show stars Rebecca Breeds and premieres on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. The series is being executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet and takes a deep dive into the untold personal story of brilliant and vulnerable FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira and Devyn A. Tyler also star. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout. Aaron Baiers is a co-executive producer.

See the trailer in the video player above.