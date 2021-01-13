DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Young artists have an opportunity to honor hometown heroes that have kept our community going during the pandemic and showcase their art all over the City of Dallas.
The annual Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Student Art Contest is now accepting individual entries from all North Texas students through Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
The theme of this year’s contest is “Everyday Heroes Ride DART.”
Kindergarten through 12th grade students throughout North Texas can compete for the opportunity to have their artwork featured on DART rail stations, buses and inside trains.
Winner’s artwork will also be displayed at the Dallas Museum of Art, Love Field Airport, and on DART’s website. Prizes will be awarded to first place winners and runners-up in different grade-level categories.
For additional information, as well as complete rules, prize information and additional entry forms, click here or contact TransitEducation@dart.org or call (214) 749.3494.
