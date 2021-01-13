Dieting and indulgent eating sounds like an oxymoron but there’s a way you can do both
“You just have to be a little creative,” said Joy Bauer, a health and nutrition expert.
Here are some of her recipes that re-imagine indulgences leaving you not just feeling healthy but also satisfied.
Joy warns while these recipes are health, portion control is important.
You can watch Joy on her new interactive show on Amazon Live called Health, Happiness and Joy.
Banana Ice Cream
Flourless Chocolate Chip Cookies
Apple Pie Crumble (in the microwave)
Portion control: Chocolate “single serve” Mug Cake (just three ingredients—and one is water!)
No-sugar, Low-calorie Slushies
Bell Pepper Loaded Nachos