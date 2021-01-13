DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you haven’t received your stimulus payment yet and you’re expecting to receive it in the mail, the IRS is urging people to be careful not to toss it in the trash thinking it’s junk mail.
The agency shared an image of what they payments will look like when they arrive.
Some people will get checks. Some will get debit cards.
‘It Would Be A Lifeline For Us’: Stimulus Checks Not Getting Into Hands Of Millions Of Low-Income Americans
AARP said some of its members did toss their payments after mistaking the envelopes for scams.
The debit cards come in white envelopes with a Treasury Department seal.
The cards have a Visa logo on the front and they’ve been issued by MetaBank, which is displayed on the back.
The IRS said just because you received a check or a debit card the first time, does’t mean you’ll get payment in the same form this time.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- Texas Flower Shop Owner Jenny Cudd Arrested For Alleged Role In Riot At Capitol, Says Did Nothing Violent Or Destructive
- North Texas Woman Helps Elderly Mother Who Was Awaiting Text About COVID-19 Vaccine On Landline Phone
- US Attorneys In Texas Warn Of ‘Vigorous Prosecution’ For Any Violence At State Capitol