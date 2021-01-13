(CBSDFW.COM) – A letter signed by 50 attorneys general condemning the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol was released on Wednesday, but Texas’ Ken Paxton was absent from that letter.

In the letter, the attorneys general told the Department of Justice they are “appalled” at the rioters who “invaded the U.S. Capitol, defaced the building and engaged in a range of criminal conduct.”

In a letter sent to @TheJusticeDept, a bipartisan coalition of 50 AGs condemned the lawless violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol last week & emphasized their commitment to protecting public safety & the U.S. Constitution.

Last Wednesday’s events took over headlines as President Donald Trump and his supporters called for the 2020 election results to be overturned due to unfounded claims of voter fraud. In the end, five people, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, died as a result of the Capitol siege. One person, Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, was shot to death by an officer as she was breaking into the building and three others died from medical emergencies, according to police.

Texas Attorney General Paxton was among those who spoke at a rally in Washington D.C. before the violence began. He encouraged supporters to keep fighting for the president in regards to continued claims of election fraud.

Paxton was no where to be seen in the attorneys general’s letter about the “very dark day in America.”

“The events of January 6 represent a direct, physical challenge to the rule of law and out democratic republic itself. Together, we will continue to do our part to repair the damage done to institutions and build a more perfect union. As Americans, and those charged with enforcing the law, we must come together to condemn lawless violence, making it clear that such actions will not be allowed to go unchecked,” the attorneys general wrote.

