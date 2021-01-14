AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 40-year-old woman died after a crash between a pick-up truck and a small passenger car on FM 730 at Portwood Road near Azle.
Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the fatal crash at 6 a.m. on January 13, 2021.
One male was transported to Harris Hospital by CareFlite Air Ambulance and is expected to survive.
Tarrant County Accident Investigators also responded to the scene and the investigation is on-going.
No charges were filed and no arrest was made at this time.
