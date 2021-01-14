(CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Judge Chris Hill is voicing his frustration about the amounts of COVID-19 vaccine the state is giving the county, saying it “is not acceptable and it needs to change immediately.”

This comes a day after Hill said the county is currently able to administer 2,000 doses of the vaccine per day and that the county health department requested 10,000 doses. He said the Texas Department of State Health Services will provide 6,975 doses next week.

“According to Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Collin County has the worst ratio of vaccine doses received vs. county population of all 254 Texas counties,” Hill said in a statement on Facebook. “Clearly, the State not has provided an adequate or equitable share of the vaccines to Collin County.”

Collin County was also the only one out of the four major Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex counties that did not receive a large vaccination hub this week. However, Hill said the county has already secured locations to host these types of hubs. He also said there is a registration list of around 86,000 residents who are waiting for a vaccine.

Hill said the county will be able to provide 6,000 doses per day starting on January 25.

“Collin County has tremendous resources and capabilities to get vaccines to the community TODAY, but the State is not taking advantage of the resources and capabilities available in Collin County,” Hill said.

“Collin County is ready. Collin County is prepared. Collin County is waiting on the State of Texas…” he added.

