FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man died early Thursday after police said he crashed into a construction site near The Star in Frisco.
Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash just after 2 a.m. in the 4100 block of Gridiron Road. The driver, 34-year-old Eduardo Lara, was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Through an initial investigation, police said Lara appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed on Gridiron Road when he lost control. Police said the vehicle went off the road and crashed into building materials at a construction site in the area.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 972.292.6010.
MORE FROM CBSDFW