DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Singer Demi Lovato will be among the stars performing as part of the inauguration festivities for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20.
Lovato, who was born in Albuquerque but raised in Dallas, will be a part of the “Celebrating America,” live prime-time special hosted by Tom Hanks. The event will conclude the days events after Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.
I’m SO honored to announce that I will be joining @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris for their special event, “Celebrating America” on January 20th at 8:30pm ET/PT ❤️🤍💙 I was left speechless when I was asked to perform! Tune in with various tv networks & live streaming services 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YiYmQ43M51
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 13, 2021
The Presidential Inauguration Committee announced January 13 that the Celebrating America special will also feature remarks from both Biden and Harris.
American heroes will be the focus of the program. Organizers say the event will, “showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild.” Those being honored include frontline workers, healthcare workers, teachers, and other Americans giving back to their communities.
The ‘Celebrating America’ primetime special will air on CBS, four other television networks and online.
