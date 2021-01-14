CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Celebrating America, Dallas News, Demi Lovato, President-elect Joe Biden, Presidential Inaugural Committee, Presidential Inauguration, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Singer Demi Lovato will be among the stars performing as part of the inauguration festivities for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20.

Lovato, who was born in Albuquerque but raised in Dallas, will be a part of the “Celebrating America,” live prime-time special hosted by Tom Hanks. The event will conclude the days events after Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

The Presidential Inauguration Committee announced January 13 that the Celebrating America special will also feature remarks from both Biden and Harris.

American heroes will be the focus of the program. Organizers say the event will, “showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild.” Those being honored include frontline workers, healthcare workers, teachers, and other Americans giving back to their communities.

The ‘Celebrating America’ primetime special will air on CBS, four other television networks and online.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

CBSDFW.com Staff