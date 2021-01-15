WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco real estate broker Jenna Ryan now faces federal charges for her involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Ryan, who took a private plane to Washington on January 6, 2020 is charged with “Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Ground Without Lawful Authority,” and “Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.”

Prior to the unsealing of her criminal complaint in D.C., Ryan told CBS 11 News she never entered the U.S. Capitol building. The conservative, Republican radio talk show host posted a picture of her posing outside the building and in front of a broken window that day. The caption to the picture read: “Window at the capital. And if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next.”

But video evidence shows her inside as hundreds stormed the building.

Ryan sent a statement to CBS 11 News about the backlash she has received, saying “It was a peaceful protest, we exercised our right to free speech and peaceful protest. There was no violence. I did not break any window, I just posed by the window because I was taking photos all over DC all day. I did not go into the capital (sic).”

She later added, “I do not condone the violence that occurred on January 6, 2020 and I am truly heartbroken for the people who lost their lives”

Read The Criminal Complaint

More than 100 people are facing charges stemming from the violence, including more than 40 people in federal court. The federal charges brought so far are primarily for crimes such as illegal entry but prosecutors have said they are weighing more serious charges against at least some of the rioters.

Four people died — including United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick — as a result of the siege. Another Capitol Police Officer committed suicide the day after the melee.

