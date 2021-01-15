DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A highly contagious Coronavirus strain first seen in the United Kingdom could bring about a sharp increase in the cases United States by March, according to the CDC.

It is known to be 50% more transmissible than the current variant. New data found that contagious variant is already in 10 states including Texas.

The FDA also says the variant may not be detected by some COVID-19 tests.

Last week Harris County reported its first confirmed case of the variant.

Harris County Judge Lisa Hidalgo said the patient had no history of travel and it is likely that the more deadly strain has been in Texas much longer.

Diana Cervantes, Infectious Disease doctor at UNT Health Science center says mutations in viruses are common.

“Really with viruses, their whole point is they want to make more of themselves,” she said.

But the good news is that the scientists believe the vaccines on the market are effective – even on the variant.

But that may not be the case with COVID-19 tests.

The FDA recently warned providers that a test may come back negative for COVID-19 if the person has the new strain of the virus.

“You don’t want to rely 100%, on any type of diagnostic test,” Dr. Cervantes said. “Whenever providers, decide if somebody does have an infection, they look at the signs and symptoms they look at their possible exposures and they also look at the results of the test.”

Parkland Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang says the best way to protect yourself is by following the tried and tested strategies.

“It doesn’t change anything that you should do, you should still put your mask on it will still protect you, you should still get the vaccine, it will still protect you. And if you wash your hands, you’ll still wash it off, it doesn’t make any difference,” he said. “I would encourage folks to not really worry about that so much as really just concentrate on the things that you should already be doing.”

