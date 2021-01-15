DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Friday reported 2,817 cases of COVID-19, along with 24 more deaths.
Friday’s case count brings the total in the county to 203,897, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 664 of Friday’s cases are considered probable.
Twenty-four more deaths were also added, for a total of 1,853 since the pandemic began. The youngest patients were three residents in their 40s who were hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.
NEW: Dallas County Reports 2,817 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 24 Deaths, Including 664 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/nDPRTRDhmH
— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 15, 2021
Health officials said there are currently 1,140 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals as of Thursday, Jan. 14.
“Things are going well at our vaccination locations and thousands of people were vaccinated each day this week,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Saturday’s vaccinations at Fair Park will be done by appointment only and we ask that everyone register at either http://www.dallascounty.org or by calling our hotline at 469-749-9900.”
In Tarrant County, 2,350 new cases and 38 more deaths were reported on Friday. The county’s totals are now at 187,863 cases and 1,825 deaths.
