WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI charged a Dallas man in connection with making threats regarding the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was charged by criminal complaint with knowingly and willfully transmitting threats in interstate commerce, according to an FBI news release, Friday, Jan 15.

He’s the third suspect arrested regarding the Capitol riots who lives in North Texas.

The arrest affidavit alleges Smocks traveled to the Washington, D.C., area on January 5.

The FBI said he used a Parler social media account under the name “ColonelTPerez” or “@Colonel007,” to post threats on January 6 and 7 regarding the riots.

The threats included that he and others would return to the U.S. Capitol on January 19, carrying weapons and massing in numbers so large that no army could match them.

The FBI said Smocks said he and others would “hunt these cowards down like the Traitors that each of them are,” specifically threatening “RINOS, Dems, and Tech Execs.”

The threats allegedly issued by Smocks were viewed by other social media users tens of thousands of times.

The ATF and FBI continue to urge the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously here.

