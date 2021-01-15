(CBSDFW.COM) – Friday, Jan. 15 is the last day for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to send out your $600 stimulus check.
When Congress approved a second round of checks, it set a deadline of Jan. 15 to ensure the checks were sent out before the start of tax filing season.
If you still have not received your check, go to the IRS website and use the “Get My Payment” tool. There you will find whether your check was deposited into your bank account or mailed.
The IRS says paper checks and debit cards sent out Friday could take up to two weeks to arrive.
The IRS says people should be watching their mail carefully. The debit cards are being sent in a white envelope that prominently displays the U.S. Department of Treasury seal.
During the first round of checks, many people accidentally threw out the debit cards believing it was a credit card application.
Also, due to an error by the IRS, those who used online tax services like TurboTax and H&R Block may also have to wait a few more weeks before they see their stimulus payments deposited into their bank accounts.
