HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Texas professional boxer George Foreman is taking a one-two punch, willingly — getting his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The retired two-time heavyweight boxing champion was vaccinated in Houston on Thursday.

His COVID-19 vaccination was a part of an effort to shed light on a new report from the Episcopal Health Foundation that outlines disparities in healthcare access in African American and Hispanic communities.

I did it! Fighting still. https://t.co/7vgdgE7QCj — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) January 15, 2021

Foreman received his shot at a UT Physicians healthcare network location. After getting the dose he said, “I want everybody to know that this same arm is getting ready to take the punch, get on a punch on COVID. We’re going to knock this virus out.”

Rolling up the sleeve on his shirt and showing his bicep, the two-time world heavyweight champ and an Olympic gold medalist said, “In the 70s I became the heavyweight champion of the world with this same arm.”

Foreman teamed up with UT Health for the vaccination to help ease the minds of people of color, who are at a higher risk of getting COVID, and encourage them to get the shots.

