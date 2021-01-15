TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Interstate-20 in Terrell is currently shut down in both directions as crews work to fix downed power lines that were caused by high winds, according to police.
Traffic backup can be seen on I-20 near South Virginia Street.
Police said a utility pole caught fire Thursday morning and they believe it was sparked by high winds.
Due to the winds and substantial damage to the pole, authorities were concerned the power lines could drop across the I-20 lanes.
The freeway is expected to be shut down for hours as crews work to fix the pole.
There were no injuries reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.