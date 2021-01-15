NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are now two weeks into 2021, so how are your resolutions for the New Year holding up?

Typically, popular resolutions for the New Year include losing weight, eating healthier foods, or becoming better at managing finances. However, mental health experts say we should stay away from superficial and unrealistic goals in 2021.

“If you are too hard on yourself, don’t give yourself a break, or your resolutions are too strict, then chances are you won’t be able to achieve them and you’ll be more depressed,” explains Dr. Asim Shah, Baylor College of Medicine professor and Executive Vice chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences

Resolutions are known for putting pressure on people. In fact, a recent study by Western Connecticut Health Network found as many as 50 percent of adults in the United States make New Year’s resolutions, but fewer than 10 percent keep the resolutions they make for more than a few months.

Dr. Shah says allow yourself to relieve stress from 2020 by not placing such high expectations on yourself. Instead, focus on simplified and realistic goals to improve your mental health or create positivity.

Examples of resolutions Dr. Shah suggests include:

Staying positive and prioritizing your mental health

Caring for close family or friends, even if it is through virtual platforms

Putting a stop to gossiping or spreading misinformation

Instead of juggling five different resolutions, Dr. Shah recommends choosing one goal that motivates you to be a better more well-rounded person.

And it is not too late to make a resolution for the New Year! Dr. Shah says anytime is a good time to take steps towards improving your mental health.

