AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday, Jan. 15, the closure of the Texas State Capitol and Capitol Grounds out of an abundance of caution Saturday, January 16 – Wednesday, January 20, Inauguration Day at the U.S. Capitol.
The DPS Director explained the move was necessary due to intel suggesting armed protests were planned leading up to and on Inauguration Day.
“The Texas Department of Public Safety is aware of armed protests planned at the Texas State Capitol this week and violent extremists who may seek to exploit constitutionally protected events to conduct criminal acts,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “As a result, DPS has deployed additional personnel and resources to the Capitol and are working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Austin Police Department to monitor events and enforce the rule of law.”
People are encouraged to immediately report any suspicious activity they see on the internet or in public to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Austin Police Department or DPS here.
More than 100 troopers in riot gear were stationed outside the Texas Capitol earlier this week as lawmakers began a new legislative session.
An internal FBI bulletin has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up Biden’ inauguration on Wednesday.
