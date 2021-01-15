NORTH TEXAS (CBS 11 SPORTS) — High school football coach Todd Dodge and his then-star quarterback son Riley have a place in the hearts and minds of many Texans after winning the state title at Southlake Carroll High School in 2006.
Now, the pair that once worked together is pitted against each other in what is being called the ‘Dodge Bowl’.
Riley took over the reigns as head coach at Southlake Carroll in 2018.
Todd is now the head coach at Westlake High School in Austin.
Because of a COVID delay, the two are now preparing to faceoff for the 6A Division 1 State Championship this Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
CBS 11 Sports anchor Bill Jones talked one-on-one with the younger Dodge – Riley – about all things family and football.