ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – WrestleMania, the WWE’s annual flagship event, is heading back to AT&T Stadium in Arlington in 2022 for WrestleMania 38.
The event’s next three locations were announced Saturday: WrestleMania 37 in Tampa Bay, Florida on April 11, 2021, WrestleMania 38 on April 3, 2022 and WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles on April 2, 2023.
The last time the premier sporting event was held at AT&T Stadium was in 2016, when the WWE claimed WrestleMania 32 broke attendance records.
“We are elated for WrestleMania’s return to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium and look forward to building upon the success from 2016 when more than 101,000 fans were in attendance for WrestleMania 32,” said Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams.
“On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Governor DeSantis, Mayor Castor, Mayor Williams and Mayor Butts for their graciousness and flexibility in what was a collaborative effort to bring the next three WrestleManias to these iconic stadiums in their world-class cities,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO.
