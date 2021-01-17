DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 1,377 new COVID-19 cases, along with 13 more deaths.
Sunday’s case count brings the total in the county to 207,640, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 66 of Sunday’s cases are considered probable.
Thirteen more deaths were also reported, for a total of 1,871 since the pandemic began. The 13 patients all had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions. Their ages ranged from 40s to 80s.
NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,377 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 13 Deaths, including 66 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/p9wIpoDmGy
— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 17, 2021
Health officials said new hospitalization data will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 19. There were 1,145 patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals as of Friday, Jan. 15.
As vaccination efforts continue, the county said 12,122 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega site since it opened on Monday, Jan. 11.
In Tarrant County, 1,611 new cases and 19 more deaths were reported on Sunday. The county’s totals are now at 192,497 cases and 1,852 deaths.
