NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Below is a list of vaccination locations and links. Availability can change quickly as vaccine is still in limited supply, so please contact a location before heading out for a vaccination.
Click The Links Below For More Information
-
- State Vaccine Provider Map
- Albertsons
- Baylor Scott & White
- Collin County
- Dallas County
- Denton County
- H-E-B Pharmacy
- Healthcare Associates Of Texas
- JPS Health Network
- MidCities Pharmacy
- Parkland Hospital
- Tarrant County Public Health
- Texas Health Resources
- Tom Thumb
- UT Southwestern – More Info
- Allen Fire Department 214-509-4333
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Plano 1-844-279-8222
- McKinney Fire Department 972-547-9000
- Collin County Healthcare Services 214-491-4838
- Baylor University Medical Center 1-844-279-8222
- Garland Health Department 972-205-3900
- Dallas County Health and Human Services 972-692-2780
- Denton County Public Health 940-349-2585
- Fannin TMC Bonham Hospital
- Parker County Hospital District 817-341-2520
- Arlington Fire Department 817-248-6299 Option 7
- Tarrant County Public Health District 817-248-6299 Option 7
- Tarrant Texas Health Resources 817-248-6299 Option 7