NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day might have a different meaning for many Americans this year, that’s because in 2020 the United States faced racial tensions similar to those that King experience during his lifetime.
Today many people will commemorate the federal holiday by participating in a day of service — just as MLK himself did.
Cities and organizations are finding creative ways to mark the day — amid the pandemic.
On Sunday night, the City of Irving held a free virtual event featuring artists, students, and performers from the Dallas Black Dance Theater.
If you missed the performance, you can catch the hour-long show by logging onto the Irving Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
A few events happening on January 18 include —
- Islamic Relief USA, a nonprofit humanitarian and advocacy organization, will provide hot meals and hygiene kits to people in need. Noon to 2 p.m.
At Masjid Al-Islam
2604 South Harwood Ave.
Dallas, TX 75215
- 4th Annual Collin County Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Appreciation Day Service
This year’s theme is “The 1963 Birmingham Campaign”
The one-hour service will be live streamed beginning at Noon
- King’s Path of Social Gospel, a virtual discussion led by Dr. Dwight Watson and presented by the Fort Worth Public Library and the Fort Worth Diversity & Inclusion Department
From from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Click here to register online.
- The Dallas Youth Commission – 2021 MLK Youth Summit
Learn how to make a difference in Texas through leadership and civic engagement
Live event runs from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Click here to register
- Jakes Divinity School and Urban Renewal Center hosts “Lead Like King” virtual event
Headliners include — Andrew Young, Shirley Caesar, and T.D. Jakes
Event will premiere on YouTube at 7:00 p.m.
Click here to be redirected
