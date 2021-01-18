CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:American Rescue Plan, federal stimulus checks, President-elect Joe Biden, stimulus checks, stimulus money, stimulus payments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – President-elect Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan proposes a third round of stimulus checks of $1,400 for most Americans.

(credit: Getty Images)

Yet while that could extend a helping hand to millions of households still suffering from the pandemic’s economic fallout, it could be months until the payments arrive, analysts say. The price tag of the relief package, called the American Rescue Plan, is likely to face pushback from Republican lawmakers.

