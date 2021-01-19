CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:dallas police, Dallas Shooting, DFW News, Man Shot, Shooting, shooting investigation

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating a shooting and looking for the person/persons who opened fire on a man, leaving him riddled with bullets.

It was just after 2:00 a.m. on January 19 when police were called out on reports of shots fired in the 3900 block of Carl Street.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Officers were able to provide first aid until paramedics with Dallas Fire Rescue arrived. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation, but as of 9:30 a.m. no suspects were in custody.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

CBSDFW.com Staff