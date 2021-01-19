DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating a shooting and looking for the person/persons who opened fire on a man, leaving him riddled with bullets.
It was just after 2:00 a.m. on January 19 when police were called out on reports of shots fired in the 3900 block of Carl Street.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”
Officers were able to provide first aid until paramedics with Dallas Fire Rescue arrived. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The shooting is under investigation, but as of 9:30 a.m. no suspects were in custody.
MORE FROM CBSDFW