DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As COVID-19 vaccine distribution ramps up across North Texas, some people who fall under the 1A phase are ready for their second dose.

Each of the larger counties are handling the second dose process in their own way.

In Collin County –

Individuals will get a phone call to schedule the follow-up appointment.

In Dallas County –

People will receive a card with their first dose that lists the date and time they will need to come back. They’ll also get a call as that date approaches.

In Denton County –

Individuals will be contacted five to seven days ahead of the date their second dose is needed to make an appointment.

In Tarrant County –

People will receive an automated call about 24 to 48 hours ahead of when they need to come in for their second dose.

“It’s important for everyone to understand that full immunity for the individual takes up to six to eight weeks after the second vaccination is received,” Dallas County Medical Society President Dr. Mark Casanova said.

Dr. Casanova said looking at federal and state data, at this point, it appears there are adequate amounts of the vaccine for second doses.

“I would say so far so good, but what we need to be mindful of and watch very closely is we’re now expanding it to the broader population, the 1Bs,” he said. “There are some concerns.”

CBS 11 asked if someone does not receive their second vaccine in the 21 to 28 day time frame – do they have to start the vaccination process over?

“Scientifically, if they are several days out, maybe a week out, from that time frame they should be able to mount an effective immune response,” he said. “Having said that, what we need the focus to be on, coming from a federal level and levels up high, is increasing the distribution of the vaccine.”

