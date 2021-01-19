LIVE‘Joe Exotic’ Waits In Fort Worth To See If He’ll Be Pardoned | Chopper 11
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person died after a rollover crash in the southbound lane of SH 360 at FAA Boulevard in far East Fort Worth Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Fort Worth Police said around 12:30 p.m. a vehicle struck a median and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected.

Police said the driver died at the scene.

Deadly rollover crash on SH 360 in Fort Worth (credit: TxDOT).

Police said it appears the vehicle had a blowout when the driver lost control.

