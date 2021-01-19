FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person died after a rollover crash in the southbound lane of SH 360 at FAA Boulevard in far East Fort Worth Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Fort Worth Police said around 12:30 p.m. a vehicle struck a median and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected.
Police said the driver died at the scene.
Police said it appears the vehicle had a blowout when the driver lost control.
