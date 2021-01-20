DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – First responders in Dallas made a sad discovery before sunrise on January 20 and just hours after an elderly man had been reported missing.
Officials say the 91 year old man, who has not been identified, went missing sometime Tuesday night.
It was around 5:00 a.m. when officers were called to the 1200 block of East Pentagon Parkway — near Fivemile Creek.
When officers arrived they found a dead body believed to be that of the elderly man.
Initially a swift water team from Dallas Fire Rescue was dispatched to the creek, but police officers and firefighters at the scene were able to retrieve the body of the victim.
Officials with the Dallas Police Department told CBS 11 News the incident is being investigated as an unexplained death.
