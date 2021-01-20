DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have made an arrest in the Jan. 5 murder of Kendrick Hampton, 29, who was shot to death.
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Rapheal Jefferson, 33 was arrested and charged with Hampton’s murder at 3200 S. Lancaster Road.
Jefferson was taken to the Dallas Police Headquarters and declined to speak with a detective.
He was then taken to Lew Sterrett Jail.
His bond will be determined by a Dallas County Magistrate.
Police have not released details on the circumstances of the deadly shooting or how the suspect and victim knew each other.
More details should be available when the arrest affidavit is released.
