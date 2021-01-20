ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Arlington police are hoping new video will lead to the tip they need to find the person who shot and killed a convenience store clerk in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 17.

The new video shows a man wearing a red ball cap and hoodie and a dark-colored shirt going into the the E-Z Mart store in the 100 block of East Bardin Road, near Matlock Road, just after 3:30 a.m.

The suspect walks around the store for a bit and then shoots 31-year-old Jordan Hightower several times.

The gunman then tries to open the cash register and then stuffs several items in a bag, and leaves.

Police say the gunman acted without warning and never gave any demands that Hightower could have complied with.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Arlington police at 817-459-5650. Anonymous tips can also be left with Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

E-Z Mart is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

