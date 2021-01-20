CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Arlington police are hoping new video will lead to the tip they need to find the person who shot and killed a convenience store clerk in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 17.

The new video shows a man wearing a red ball cap and hoodie and a dark-colored shirt going into the the E-Z Mart store in the 100 block of East Bardin Road, near Matlock Road, just after 3:30 a.m.

The suspect walks around the store for a bit and then shoots 31-year-old Jordan Hightower several times.

The gunman then tries to open the cash register and then stuffs several items in a bag, and leaves.

Police say the gunman acted without warning and never gave any demands that Hightower could have complied with.

Jordan Hightower (credit: Family Photo)

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Arlington police at 817-459-5650. Anonymous tips can also be left with Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

E-Z Mart is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

