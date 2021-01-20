HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Houston Police Department is now reviewing previous arrests made by former officer Tam Pham after he turned himself in Wednesday on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot.

Pham is facing federal charges of entering a restricted building and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Last week, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the 18-year veteran of the force was under investigation after he received a tip. Pham was placed on administrative leave, but he eventually resigned from the department.

KTRK reports Pham turned himself in after charges were brought on Tuesday.

Chief @ArtAcevedo statement on today's arrest of a former Houston police officer involved in last week's protest and riot at the nation's Capitol. #hounews pic.twitter.com/gKkHLg3s5b — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 20, 2021

Now, Acevedo says the police department is looking into Pham’s history with the force, including previous arrests he has made. Acevedo released the following statement:

“The second I received a tip that this former Houston police may have been part of the mob that stormed our Capitol, the Houston Police Department launched a joint investigation with our Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) partners. We are also auditing arrests made by this former officer to ensure there are no irregularities, to include the review of his body worn camera footage related to his arrests. Moreover, we are continuing to work with our federal partners to identify and bring to justice all who broke the law during the attack on the Capitol. We extend our thanks to our FBI partner. While our community and members of our department are understandably upset about this breach of trust, all should be heartened by our swift, decisive, and transparent action.”

Pham attended the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C. regarding calls to overturn election results in favor of President Donald Trump. He told the FBI that he didn’t go into the Capitol building during the riot.

However, court documents revealed investigators found photos and video on his cellphone that showed him inside.

Pham’s attorney, Nicole DeBorde, said he “very much regrets” attending the rally that he doesn’t want to be associated with the violence that took place at the Capitol.

