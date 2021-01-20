DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After Dallas County commissioners voted to prioritize vulnerable zip codes in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Texas health officials have sent a warning that the decision is not in compliance with state guidelines on vaccination efforts.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sent a letter to the state on Wednesday about the commissioners court approving an order that would give 1B residents in the 11 hardest-hit zip codes an opportunity to schedule an appointment for the vaccine before other zip codes.

In the letter, Jenkins said the county currently has 26,791 1B residents signed up for the vaccine in the 11 zip codes. Jenkins also acknowledged the order “is a departure from our practice of using DSHS guidelines to prioritize the most vulnerable in our community in an equitable way.”

The state’s letter came in response to this one from County Judge Clay Jenkins, advising DSHS of county commissioners’ decision to make the change. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/4WjrWqzJ3C — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) January 20, 2021

In a response letter, the Texas Department of State Health Services said the order “conflicts with the stated goals of the DSHS and the state of Texas that vaccine be distributed as widely and equitably as possible in communities across the state.”

Dallas County is also a large vaccination hub, according to the state, that must follow certain guidelines. “While we ask hub providers to ensure vaccine reaches the hardest hit areas and populations, solely vaccinating people who live in those areas is not in line with the agreement to be a hub provider,” the state’s letter read.

The state when on to say that if Dallas County does not follow the guidelines then Texas would be forced to cut the county’s vaccine allotment and that the county would no longer be considered a large hub.

Dallas County has until early Thursday to let the state know about its decision regarding the order.

The Dallas County commissioners court scheduled an emergency meeting for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated

