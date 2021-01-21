FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Collin County have arrested a 55-year-old man, identified as Jon Andsager, for promotion and possession of child pornography.
The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said its child exploitation unit made the arrest on Wednesday, Jan. 20 after a months-long investigation.
According to the department, investigators worked undercover to identify Andsager as a suspected trafficker of child porn.
He was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 15400 block of Appaloosa Drive in Frisco. Authorities said they found electronic devices with images and videos of child porn.
Andsager is being held at the Collin County detention center on a $350,000 bond.
