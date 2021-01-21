DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,978 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Thursday, Jan 21.

Of those, 1,412 are confirmed cases and 566 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 213,600 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 28,061 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 1,887 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness after 27 more deaths were reported Thursday.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement it’s “important in these darkest months when our hospitals are full, when our ICU beds are scarce, and when spread is rampant, to wear your mask, wash your hands, avoid crowds and forgo get-togethers.”

Judge Jenkins said if everyone does their part, he expects the county will begin to see improvement in March and “it’ll keep getting better as more & more people are vaccinated.”

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 1 was 2,612, which is a rate of 99.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents—the highest case rate in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 31.5% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 1 (week ending 1/9/21).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 7,284 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 678 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, with 1,842 of these cases reported during the last week of December.

One COVID-19 outbreak in a school in December originated with spread among 11 staff members, with transmission to 10 students, and subsequent additional SARS-CoV-2 infections documented among at least 13 household members of these students and staff. One death and one hospitalization occurred from this outbreak.

There are currently 114 active long-term care facility outbreaks.

This is the highest number of long-term care facilities with active outbreaks reported in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 3,453 residents and 1,982 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 717 have been hospitalized and 386 have died.

About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Twenty-eight outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 120 cases.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The additional deaths reported Thursday include the following:

– A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Cockrell Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been hospitalized.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the of the City of Richardson. She had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. She expired in the facility.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility.

