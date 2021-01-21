CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed in a crash involving six vehicles in McKinney, Thursday, Jan. 21.

Police said it happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes of University Drive (Highway 380) at Lake Forest Drive.

There is no word yet what caused the crash.

Deadly multi-vehicle crash in McKinney (credit: Michael O’Keefe, First Response Photography).

Three people have been rushed to a hospital.  Their conditions are not yet known.

At least one car was badly burned in the wreckage.

Westbound Highway 380 at Lake Forest was shut down and and the eastbound lanes were being detoured at that intersection Thursday night.

