ALLEN (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s not a ‘mega’, or ‘power’ lottery win, but most people would agree it ain’t bad. A North Texas resident is the states newest multi-millionaire.
Officials with the Texas Lottery Commission confirmed a resident from Allen claimed a top prize winning scratch-off ticket worth $3 million.
The person won the money playing in the 500X Loteria Spectacular game. The ticket was purchased at the Get and Go in the 200 block of South Crockett Street, in Sherman. The winner has elected to remain anonymous.
The win is the second of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in the game. 500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $200 million in total prizes, with the overall odds of winning any prize in the game at one in 3.10.
