(CBSDFW.COM) – Gas prices in Texas increased again for the second-straight week as the average is now at its highest since March 2020, AAA reports.
According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $2.12, which is two cents more than last week but 11 cents less than this time last year.
Drivers in El Paso are seeing the highest prices at $2.32 per gallon, while those in the Sherman/Denison area are seeing the least at $1.99.
AAA reports an increase in crude oil prices have led to the rise in gas prices.
“Rising crude oil prices have led to an increase at the pump for drivers in the Lone Star State,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “And while the price increase trend has shown signs of slowing, higher crude oil prices may be on the horizon despite gasoline demand continuing to be below January 2020 levels.”
Texas drivers are paying the third lowest prices in the country.
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $2.40, which is four cents more than last week.
MORE FROM CBSDFW