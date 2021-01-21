(CBSDFW.COM) – Even before he took the oath of office Wednesday, President Joe Biden had released an economic relief plan that included $1,400 direct payments to most Americans.

Support for a third round of stimulus checks will likely be bipartisan but because it’s a part of a larger $1.9 trillion relief plan, it could be weeks before Congress hammers out a deal.

“It’s not going to be smooth sailing,” said Robert Dye, chief economist for Comerica Bank. “There are a number of Democratic senators that are concerned about the budget implications and how we are going to pay ourselves back. Those are very valid concerns.”

A bipartisan group of senators is expected to meet with a top White House economic adviser in the coming days to discuss the next round of federal aid.

Dye said he believes Congress will eventually pass relief package that includes another round of direct payments.

“Direct payments are an imperfect stimulus tool but for those that need it, it will come at a critical time,” he said.

When will third round of stimulus checks arrive?

If Congress passes a relief package by early February, Americans could receive a $1,400 direct payment by mid-February. That is likely the earliest a third stimulus check would go out.

However, analysts say a more realistic timeline might be Congress passing a relief package in March, making it mid-March to early April before direct payments hit the bank accounts of Americans.

Majority of Americans say stimulus checks are important but money won’t last long

While lawmakers debate another stimulus check, a new survey from Bankrate found 71% of Americans say the stimulus payments are important to their near-term financial situation.

However, only 53% said the last $600 stimulus payment is enough to sustain their financial well-being for one month.

The majority of Americans plan to use their past stimulus checks to pay monthly bills and day-to-day essentials. Only 8%, according to the Bankrate survey, plan to use at least some of the money for discretionary spending, such as for a vacation.

“I think this illustrates that people really need the money,” Bankrate’s chief financial analyst Greg McBride told CBS 11 News. “It’s a short term boost but, let’s be honest with ourselves, it’s not going to be a panacea. We got 18 million people on some form of unemployment compensation right now. That speaks to an ongoing need and not a one-time shot in the arm.”

In the January Bankrate survey, less than four in ten Americans said they could pay a surprise $1,000 bill, such as a car-repair or emergency room visit.

Economists say this is further evidence of just how many Americans are financially on shaky ground.

