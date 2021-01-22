FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys announced the passing of legendary head coach Tom Landry’s widow, Alicia Landry, on Friday, Jan. 22, at the age of 91.

She died on Thursday, Jan 21.

She had just turned 91 on Jan. 12.

She and Tom were married from 1949, until his death in 2000, at the age of 75.

Alicia Landry Was Responsible For Cowboys Coaching Legend Tom Landry’s Fedora

In a statement on Twitter, the team said, “The Jones family and the Dallas Cowboys extend their deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Landry family on the passing of Alicia Landry.”

Sending our deepest sympathies to the family & friends of Alicia Landry. pic.twitter.com/LycxkeiWWZ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 22, 2021

Tom Landry was the first Cowboys head coach and he held that position for 29 seasons.

Dignity Memorial posted the following obituary of Alicia Landry:

Alicia Wiggs Landry went home to be with our Lord on January 21, 2021. Born in Elberton, Georgia on January 12, 1930 to Frances and Herbert Wiggs, she grew up in Dallas, attending Hockaday, Highland Park High School and the University of Texas at Austin. At UT, she joined Delta Delta Delta sorority.

A sorority sister encouraged her to go on a blind date with a handsome UT football player named Tom Landry. It was a match literally made in heaven. They were soon married and thus began an incredible journey of love and amazing experiences and travel all over the world, creating so many enduring friendships along the way. Alicia was never far from her Tommy’s side. He considered her his greatest asset.

She had a wonderful sense of humor and a style and wit that could light up a room. She was creative and smart, designing the house that would become their family home for 20 years as they raised their 3 children Tom, Kitty and Lisa. It was a home filled with warmth and love. She loved all holidays and her Christmas celebrations were always a highlight of the year for her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren alike.

She was called Honey by the grandchildren and they all adored her. Coach and Honey’s house was a favorite gathering place for all. Throughout their lives together, Alicia and Tom Landry supported the Fellowship of Christian Athletes giving much of their time to sharing their faith and raising funds for the organization.

When their daughter Lisa died in 1995, they established the Lisa Landry Childress Foundation in her memory to raise awareness for organ donation. Alicia was preceded in death by her husband Tom Landry, her daughter Lisa Childress, her parents Herbert and Frances Wiggs and her sister Linda Whitworth.

She is survived by her son Tom Landry Jr and wife, Gina; her daughter Kitty and husband, Eddie Phillips; her grandchildren, Ryan Phillips and wife Renee; Jennifer Phillips Finlay and husband Gavin; Christina Childress Saunders and husband Michael; Taylor Landry Trees and husband Josh; Logan Landry; Tommy Landry; and seven great-grandchildren, David Phillips, Anna Phillips; Abby Finlay, William Finlay, Eli Finlay; Landry Saunders and Blakely Saunders. The family wishes to give special thanks to Juan and Sylvia Arriaga for their loving and loyal care over the past 30 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Texas FCA or to Highland Park United Methodist Church in memory of Alicia Landry at 3300 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75205 A Memorial Service is planned for a later date.

MORE FROM CBSDFW