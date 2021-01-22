MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A baboon (yes, a baboon) was spotted wandering around a home in Mineral Wells Friday morning, and it was captured on video by a local resident.
Bradee Hay told CBS 11 News she had just dropped her child off at school when she saw the baboon walking in the middle of the road near SE 26th Avenue.
Video posted by Hay shows the monkey walking on a roadway and then finding a spot to rest in a nearby garage. She said she called a friend who works at an animal shelter.
“It was crazy you know. Nothing interesting happens where I live. It was just super cool,” Hay said.
According to Hay, the police department eventually reunited the monkey with its owner. It had apparently gone missing Thursday evening.
Mineral Wells police said baboons fall under the monkey category in state regulations, so they are treated as pets like cats or dogs. Mineral Wells has no local ordinances that ban monkeys.
MORE FROM CBSDFW