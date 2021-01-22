DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Dallas will be receiving a direct allotment of COVID-19 vaccines, which will be distributed to the public at the convention center next week, Mayor Eric Johnson announced Friday.

According to the city, it will be getting 5,000 doses of the vaccines. Those vaccines will then be given at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center by appointment only.

The city said names will be pulled from Dallas County’s registration database and they will be prioritized by the recommendations from the CDC, Texas Department of State Health Services and Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The eligible residents will be contacted by the city to schedule an appointment.

“I am excited and ready to get these highly effective, life-saving vaccines to the public,” Johnson said. “As I have said, the City of Dallas is ready to help the state take its vaccination efforts to the next level. We will do so equitably, efficiently, and without political influence.”

The convention center was previously used to distribute 2,000 doses to Dallas police and firefighters.

