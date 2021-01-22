DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 300 people lined up in the cold outside Jerry’s Supermarket in Oak Cliff Friday afternoon, Jan. 22, in order to register to get a vaccine.

“We’re a vulnerable community and the pandemic has just underscored it,” said community activist, Leslie Marie Cannon.

Hispanics, who’ve been disproportionately affected by the virus, face additional barriers when it comes getting immunized, especially those who are elderly.

“We’re talking about individuals who don’t have e-mail addresses. They’ve never signed on to Facebook. They don’t know what any of these things are,” she said.

Texas next week is set to receive 332,850 doses, about 800 fewer than this week.

The Dallas area, though, could see an increase in its allotment.

The city announced Friday the state had agreed to send it 5,000 doses to begin operating its own vaccination hub at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

It used the location last month to vaccinate firefighters and police officers in the parking garage.

They will return Tuesday, Jan. 26, to receive their second dose. Thursday, Jan. 28, the city plans to open two floors of the garage to begin vaccinating the public.

It will reach out to eligible individuals who’ve signed up on the county’s website to schedule appointments.

“It’ll be the same process. We’re looking at a database that has 340,000 people registered already who meet 1A, 1B criteria,” said Emergency Management Director Rocky Vaz.

With more sites open in the area, Vaz says it’ll be easier to ramp up vaccinations as supply increases.

“It’s straightforward. We’re going to do it by the book and strictly by the book,” said Mayor Eric Johnson.

The city has been partnering with Dallas County to provide resources to the vaccination effort at Fair Park.

After a dispute over the county’s response to a registration glitch, though, the mayor signaled distrust in the operation.

“It wasn’t done in a way that was transparent or equitable,” he said.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, though, was happy to learn of the city’s new vaccination site.

“It’s great news! 5k more vaccines available for our residents,” he wrote.

