GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – At Garland High School, it’s all about a band of brothers.

Meet the Ejiofor brothers: Ugo is a 6’9″ senior who plans to play college ball next year, Zuby is a 6’8″ junior already getting big time offers from the like of the University of Texas and Texas Christian University (TCU) and Chuks is a 6’5″ sophomore.

Most schools don’t have a duo let alone a trio.

Chuks says, “It’s not usual that you see three brothers play. We all wanna go to the NBA.”

Speaking about his brothers Ugo said, “It’s been good… they’ve been with me from the start, since I was young. We push each other to be better.”

Thinking out loud, Zuby talked about the last year of high school for his brother Ugo. “And he’s gone this year — and the next year I’m gone. So it’s really special.”

Head basketball coach Randy Love admitted, “My first thought was ‘this is something unique and something every coach doesn’t get the opportunity to have.’”

The teenager’s mother is a private family nurse in North Texas. Their dad is back in Nigeria, but the family couldn’t be any closer thanks to some advice they’ll carry with them for the rest of their lives. In Zuby’s words, “Our mom always told us anything is possible with God.”

Chuks added, “She told us never forget where you came from no matter how successful we get.”

The Ejiofor brothers promise to remain grounded, but make no mistake they’re out to prove that good things always come in threes.