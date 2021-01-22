DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit is trying to locate a man seen on a surveillance camera abandoning a “German Shepard type” dog last month.
Police said on Dec. 19, 2020, around 8:00 p.m., a man removed a cage with a dog inside it from his pickup and left in the 1700 block of South Merrifield Rd.
Anyone who knows the suspect that abandoned the dog to please contact DPD Crime Stoppers 1(877)373-TIPS or Detective O. Bronner, Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0111.
CBS 11 has inquired with the police department on what happened to the dog.
More to come.
