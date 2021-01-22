MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mesquite Police Department is searching for those responsible in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Michael Quintero of Dallas.
Police found Quintero the afternoon of Jan. 20 in the 4800 Block of Shands Drive. Someone had shot him in the chest.
The first arriving officer began applying pressure and treating Quintero for his wound until paramedics arrived on the scene. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where Quintero was later pronounced deceased.
Detectives said they have determined Quintero’s homicide was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
