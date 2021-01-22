(CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man is facing three federal charges for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after he was identified through social media posts.

Nolan Cooke, 22, is currently in the Fannin County Jail as he is accused of acts during civil disorder, entering restricted buildings or grounds and unlawful activities on Capitol grounds.

The riot in Washington, D.C. happened after a rally by now-former President Donald Trump and his supporters as they called for the 2020 election results to be overturned due to unfounded claims of voter fraud. In the end, five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the events.

According to the arrest affidavit, Cooke was identified by tipsters through posts on Snapchat as having allegedly participated in the riot. The affidavit stated Cooke posted a video of himself driving to Washington, D.C. before the rally and also posted pictures and video during the riot. Authorities also found posts from Cooke on Instagram and TikTok that showed him at the Capitol.

On Thursday, Jan, 21, authorities executed a search warrant at Cooke’s home, and he agreed to interview voluntarily.

According to the affidavit, Cooke went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 “because he wanted to be heard.” He also said he was in the front of the crowd that was pushing against officers as they accessed the Capitol building.

Cooke stated he used a flag pole to bang on a window, according to the affidavit. He denied that he entered the building.

Cooke is the fourth North Texas resident to be arrested in connection to the riot. Grapevine man and Air Force veteran Larry Brock and Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan were seen inside the Capitol during the events, while Dallas man Troy Smocks was arrested for making threats regarding the riot.

